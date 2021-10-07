Levelland law enforcement, StarCare work together to help respond to mental, behavioral health crises

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement Wednesday that the Levelland Police Department and HCSO will partner with StarCare Specialty Health System to provide a co-responder model for calls involving mental and behavioral health crises.

“This is a program that has been in the works for nearly 4 years that changes the way we respond to such crises and calls in our county and has never been done here before,” the statement said.

HCSO said it was excited to partner with the Levelland PD and StarCare to “bring a new level of quality response” to the area.

For anyone who meets qualifications and wants to serve the community were urged to apply with StarCare to apply for positions, including care coordinators/case managers and team leads, the statement said.

To apply for the position, click HERE to be redirected to the application.