Levelland Main Street to pay tribute to fallen, injured officers with day-long event on Saturday, August 7

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Main Street program will be hosting “1st Saturday Shop the Square Blue and You!” on Saturday, August 7.

“As a shaken and grateful community, we want to show the world that the sacrifice made for us, the safety of our families, and our community was not in vain,” said Levelland Main Street Manger Tania Moody.

In addition to events throughout the day, Moody said there be a tribute that evening for Sergeant Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Shawn Wilson of the Levelland Police Department.

Bartlett was killed and Wilson was critically injured during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on Thursday, July 15.

Three other law enforcement officials were injured, treated and released the same day.

Levelland Main Street said more specific details on the event will be released later this week.