LUBBOCK, Texas — Benito Rodriguez, Jr., 29, of Levelland, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault against a child, according to public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Jail records showed Rodriguez was arrested in Levelland on February 8.

According to a redacted report from the Lubbock Police Department, Rodriguez was accused of sexually abusing an underage girl “on multiple occasions, [approximately] two to three times a week.” This occurred in January and February of 2022, according to the report.

As of Wednesday, Rodriguez was at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $150,000, according to online jail records.