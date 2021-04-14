Levelland man arrested, accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend from her Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Levelland man was arrested Monday on multiple charges after a police report said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attempted to kidnap her from her Central Lubbock home.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Monday, Lubbock Police responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping from a home in the 2700 block of 68th Street, according to a police report.

A woman victim told police that she and a friend were in her home when her dog started barking, indicating someone was at the front door.

When the woman opened the door, she said she saw Justin Lee Solano, 35, approaching the home before she slammed her door shut.

The woman told police Solano was known to have violent tendencies, according to the report.

The victim said she told her friend to call the police.

Solano then began kicking the victim’s front door, went into the living room and punched her in the face, according to the report. Solano demanded the victim to leave with him, and he pulled her toward the door.

The victim told Solano she did not want to go with him, and he threatened to hurt her if she did not do as he said, according to the report.

Solano grabbed the victim’s keys before leaving her home with her in the vehicle.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., police were attempting to search for Solano when they saw him driving in the 2700 block of 68th Street toward the victim’s home.

Solano was arrested for burglary with an intent to commit a felony, aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to jail records.

The victim refused EMS on-scene.

Solano remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds totaling $60,000.