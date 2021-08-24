Levelland man arrested for robbery after breaking into business, assaulting owner

Image of Timothy Garrett from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– A Levelland man was arrested for robbery after he was accused of breaking into a business and attempting to steal a safe, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said in a statement.

On Monday morning, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Levelland Police Department and Fire Marshal’s Office, responded to a business in the 2700 block of State Highway 114 for reports of a burglary-in-progress, Scifres said.

Officials located Timothy Garrett, 42, of Levelland, and detained him immediately.

Scifres said the owner of the business found Garrett inside the building. Garrett then assaulted the owner when he was confronted, officials said.

Garrett was arrested for robbery and remained in the Hockley County Detention Center Tuesday.

Read the full statement from Scifres below: