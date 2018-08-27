Levelland man dresses in women's clothing, wig to record victim in bathroom stall

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from the Greenville, South Carolina, Police Department.

A Levelland man dressed in female clothing and a wig was arrested after South Carolina police say he recorded a woman in the bathroom from an adjacent stall.

38-year-old Shawn Hallett, from Levelland, Texas, was charged with Voyeurism after he recorded video of at least one woman in the bathroom of a QuikTrip, according to police in Greenville, South Carolina.

The victim told officers that she entered the store's bathroom and knocked on a stall door. She heard a male voice respond but looked down to see "female shoes," so she used the adjacent stall.

The victim told officers she saw a cellphone appear under the stall wall next to her, so she left and alerted police.

Investigators say they found video of the victim on Hallett's phone. He was arrested, and his phone was seized.

Hallett is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

(Information from WSPA)