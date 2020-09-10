Levelland man federally indicted for kidnapping child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Levelland man was indicted Wednesday on a federal kidnapping charge for an August 23 incident in Hockley County.

Damien Gonzales, 26, was arrested after Levelland Police found him and a 9-year-old girl on the side of a road.

According to authorities, Gonzales took the 9-year-old girl from a birthday party in Hockley County and had intended to sexually assault her.

In addition to the federal kidnapping charge, Gonzales was charged in Hockley County with criminal child negligence, aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child.

He was held in Hockley County Jail with $70,000 in bonds.