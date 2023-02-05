LEVELLAND, Texas — Arlie Shawn Jordan, 33, of Levelland was arrested by officers with the Texas Department Public Safety Saturday and charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

DPS said Jordan was the driver of a pickup truck that crossed the center median on the morning of February 1 and hit a car that was stopped by the side of the road during a traffic stop. DPS said Jordan intentionally caused the crash.

The location was Highway 114 just east of Smyer.

“Investigators believe Jordan intentionally crashed his vehicle into Boggs’s vehicle and the DPS patrol unit.“ DPS PRESS RELEASE

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Dodge Challenger died on the scene,” DPS said at the time. The DPS Trooper was also transported to a Lubbock hospital for evaluation and released. At first, Jordan was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for moderate injuries.

Jordan remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Sunday without bond.

The following is a statement from DPS:

On February 1, 2023, at approximately 6:40 A.M., a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on State Highway (SH) 114 westbound, approximately a half mile east of Smyer, Texas. The Trooper was in a marked patrol unit with emergency lights activated and had stopped a Dodge Challenger operated by Robert Alan Boggs, 31 years of age male from Roswell, New Mexico. Both the DPS Trooper and Boggs were parked on the improved shoulder of the road facing west. A Ford F-550 truck operated by Arlie Shawn Jordan, 33 years of age male from Levelland, Texas, was traveling in the wrong direction on SH-114, struck the front of the Challenger, and pushed it into the front of the DPS patrol vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Boggs, the driver of the Challenger, died on the scene. Jordan, the driver of the Ford F-550 truck, was transported to University Medical Center (UMC) in Lubbock for serious injuries. The Trooper was also transported for evaluation and released.

DPS Investigators interviewed Jordan at the hospital to determine the cause of the crash. Due to statements made by Jordan, witnesses, and evidence collected at the crash scene, the investigators believe Jordan intentionally crashed his vehicle into Boggs’s vehicle and the DPS patrol unit.

On February 2, 2023, Jordan checked himself out of UMC in Lubbock and left the hospital against medical advisory. On February 3, 2023, warrants for Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon were secured by the DPS, and the warrants were served to Jordan at his residence in Levelland with the assistance of the Hockley County Sheriff’s office and Levelland Police Department. Jordan was taken into custody without incident and transported back to UMC in Lubbock to receive treatment for his injuries from the crash on February 1, 2023. After being treated and released by UMC staff, DPS troopers transported and booked Jordan into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Currently, Jordan remains in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center.