Levelland man killed after being struck by vehicle in New Mexico late Thursday evening

New Mexico State Police - 720

(Nexstar Media, Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police:

On January 6, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a crash on Lea County Road 1 (Orla Road) involving a pedestrian being struck by a pickup truck.

The initial investigation indicated that an International tractor-trailer was stuck in the dirt on Orla Road south of Royce Lane.  The tractor-trailer was blocking both north and southbound lanes of Orla Road.  Cesar Gutierrez Dominguez, 37, of Levelland, TX along with several other motorists had stopped to help the stuck tractor-trailer.   A 2019 Chevy Silverado driven by a 32-year-old man was traveling south on Orla Road approaching the scene.  The driver of the Silverado, who did not immediately see the stuck tractor-trailer, swerved off the road to avoid hitting the tractor-trailer.  The Silverado struck and injured Dominguez who was standing behind the tractor-trailer.  Dominguez was transported to a hospital in Kermit, TX where he was pronounced deceased. 

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in this crash which is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

(Press release from New Mexico State Police)

