Levelland man pleads guilty to carjacking, admits to violent incident with ex-girlfriend in April

LUBBOCK, Texas – Justin Lee Solano, of Levelland, accepted a federal plea deal for carjacking Tuesday, according to court records.

In April, Solano was arrested and charged for burglary with the intent to commit a felony, aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

If a judge accepts his guilty plea, Solano could be in prison for up to 15 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Solano was formally in a relationship with the victim. According to court records, he was “very angry with, and threatening” toward the victim after the relationship ended.

On April 12, he drove to the victim’s house in Lubbock, kicked in the front door, struck her in the face and threatened her if she did not leave the residence with him.

According to court recorded filed Wednesday, Solano also admitted that he intended to cause death or serious bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend when he took her vehicle.

