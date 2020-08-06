Levelland man punished for crash that killed Lubbock man in 2016

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kenyal Oshea Chambers, 33, of Levelland admitted to manslaughter for the head-on crash that killed Jose Antonio Zarate. Chambers must serve a 12-year prison sentence.

Zarate, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Avenue Q. The crash was on July 8, 2016 at 9:27 p.m. Police at the time said Chambers was driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

Chambers also suffered serious injuries in the crash. Chambers is also required to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender because of a conviction in 2005 for the sexual assault of a 13-year old girl, according to the Texas Sex Offender Registry.