Levelland man receives prison sentence for abducting 9-year-old girl

LEVELLAND, Texas — A Levelland man was sentenced Thursday to more than 30 years in prison after kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from a birthday party in August 2020.

Damien Dre Gonzales, 27, pleaded guilty in February to the kidnapping. Gonzales also admitted in plea papers that he abducted the girl to engage in illicit sexual intercourse.

Read the full news release from The United States Department of Justice below: