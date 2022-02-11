LUBBOCK, Texas — A Levelland man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for an April 2021 carjacking, according to court records filed Thursday.

Justin Lee Solano, 36, was arrested April 12, 2021.

According to court records, he admitted to kicking in the front door of a female victim’s house and striking her in the face. The victim and Solano had previously been in a romantic relationship.

Solano admitted he forced the victim into her vehicle and drove away with her. Solano said he intended to cause death or serious bodily harm to the victim.

