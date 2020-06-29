Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner shares Facebook post containing racial slur

LUBBOCK, Texas — Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner, on her personal Facebook account, shared a post containing a racial slur over the past weekend.
The post she shared begins with the author saying, “A FORMER [N-word] WROTE THIS…” and goes on to share a long quote which came from a Black man — according to the post — and contains the slur several other times.
The post also includes negative comments about Michael Brown, an unarmed black man killed by a police officer in Missouri in 2014. It went on to criticize recent protests, and went as far as to compare African Americans to monkeys.
Later, Pinner posted a status that said, “This morning I shared a post written by an older black gentleman that I thought was very well written but apparently several people have taken offense and now think I am racist. I am not a racist in any way, shape or form! I’m very sorry if offended ANY one. That was not my intent.”
Pinner began her tenure as Levelland’s mayor in 2015 and is currently serving her second term.
EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Levelland City Hall for a comment from Pinner, but have not heard back as of Monday afternoon.