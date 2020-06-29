Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner shares Facebook post containing racial slur

LUBBOCK, Texas — Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner, on her personal Facebook account, shared a post containing a racial slur over the past weekend.

The post she shared begins with the author saying, “A FORMER [N-word] WROTE THIS…” and goes on to share a long quote which came from a Black man — according to the post — and contains the slur several other times.

The post also includes negative comments about Michael Brown, an unarmed black man killed by a police officer in Missouri in 2014. It went on to criticize recent protests, and went as far as to compare African Americans to monkeys.

Later, Pinner posted a status that said, “This morning I shared a post written by an older black gentleman that I thought was very well written but apparently several people have taken offense and now think I am racist. I am not a racist in any way, shape or form! I’m very sorry if offended ANY one. That was not my intent.”

Image provided by a KAMC/KLBK viewer.

Pinner began her tenure as Levelland’s mayor in 2015 and is currently serving her second term.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Levelland City Hall for a comment from Pinner, but have not heard back as of Monday afternoon.