LEVELLAND, Texas — The United States Department of Justice announced on Monday afternoon that 11 people in Levelland were charged with gun and drug crimes in connection to a “wide-ranging meth investigation.”

The DOJ said the defendants were caught on Friday. One suspect barricaded himself in an attic for about two hours but was “successfully extricated by an FBI SWAT team,” the DOJ said in a press release.

A total of 29 people have been charged in the investigation as a whole, according to officials.

The following is a press release from the United States Department of Justice:

Eleven alleged methamphetamine traffickers in Levelland, Texas have been federally charged with drug and gun crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

The majority of the defendants charged in the indictment unsealed today were apprehended on Friday. During the arrest operation, one defendant barricaded himself in the attic for roughly two hours but was successfully extricated by an FBI SWAT team. No one was injured. They made their initial appearances before U.S. District Judge D. Gordon Bryant, Jr.

The indictment unsealed today represents the second round of charges in a wide-ranging meth investigation that has netted 29 defendants to date, including 18 defendants charged in November 2022, all of whom subsequently entered guilty pleas.

Those charged in the most recent indictments include:

David Vicente Martinez, aka Flaco: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Sedric Lashawn King: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Daniel Hernandez Martinez: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm (Keltec .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and Phoenix Arms .22 caliber pistol)

Omarre Edwards Joyce: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Daniel Abram Garza: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Andrea Jane Mora: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Miguel Silva, Jr.: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Dlanee Jordan Alexander: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Calvin Lee Gonzales: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Jesus Perez Puertas: charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

Danny Bautista: charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of firearms (Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol, Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and Winchester .22 caliber rifle)

A number of these defendants have violent criminal histories, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, assault of a public servant, burglary, theft, and possession of controlled substances.

Those charged in the first round of indictments include:

Bobby Joe Gonzales: plead (pled or pleaded throughout) guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 240 months in federal prison

Rance Devin Jordan: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 84 months in federal prison

Michael Salazar: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 97 months in federal prison

Timothy John Perez: plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 90 months in federal prison

Judy Cirilo Qualls: plead guilty to convicted felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced to 37 months in federal prison

Anthony Raven Ruiz, aka Acid: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 87 months in federal prison

Jose Angel Marquez: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 57 months in federal prison

Juan Luis Quezada: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentencing set for Aug. 3

Ernest Michael Chavez: plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 131 months in federal prison

Jennifer Dianne Clem: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 110 months in federal prison

Jason Wade Grant: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 240 months in federal prison

Ruben Soliz Guajardo: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 90 months in federal prison

Gilberto Guajardo: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 108 months in federal prison

Santiago Vizcarra, Jr., aka Quick: plead guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 78 months in federal prison

Gerry Wayne Varner: plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 240 months in federal prison

John Vester Gilliam: pled guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 100 months in federal prison

Hollye Raychelle Patton: pled guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 168 months in federal prison

Heather Rochelle Patton: pled guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to 180 months in federal prison

An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, some of the defendants face up to life in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office – Lubbock Resident Agency conducted the investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, the Levelland Police Department, and the Cochran County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Redd is prosecuting the case.