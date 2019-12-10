Levelland native, former White House doctor Ronny Jackson running for Texas congressional seat

LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland’s Ronny Jackson is running for a Texas Congressional seat.

Jackson previously served as the White House doctor and was picked by President Trump last year to be secretary Department of Veteran Affairs, though he withdrew from consideration amid an accusation of professional misconduct.

Trump has been complimentary of Jackson, and Jackson notoriously praised Trump’s mental and physical health.

Jackson is aiming to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry, who is retiring after 25 years in Congress. His competition for the spot will be stiff; at least 13th candidates are in the race for the seat.

Jackson is originally from Levelland and graduated from Texas A&M with a B.S. in Marine Biology in 1991.