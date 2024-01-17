LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland announced in a social media post that residents will be able to play in the snow a little bit longer with the opening of Lobo Lake Sled Hill.

The sledding location is set to open on Thursday at 3:00 p.m., and admission is free.

The city stressed sleds will be provided and outside sleds are not allowed. The sleds are also first come, first serve.

The snow was made by Levelland’s Parks Department over the course of a few days.

“There is plenty of snow to last the warmer days ahead, so grab your sunscreen and come out and have some fun this opening week!!” the social media post said.

See the hours of operation below.

Thursday, January 18, 3-6 pm

Friday, January 19, 3-6 pm

Saturday, January 20, 10 am-4 pm