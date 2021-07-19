Levelland PD thanks community for support of recently injured officer

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Monday, the Levelland Police Department thanked the community for its support of an officer who is recovering after being shot by a suspect during a recent standoff.

Sergeant Shawn Wilson was one of four officers injured during the standoff on Thursday. A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, was killed in the incident.

LPD announced on social media that an account had been established at Prosperity Bank to help assist with Wilson’s medical expenses.

Donations can me made at the Levelland branch of the bank, which is located at 311 College Avenue.

LPD asked you reference account 219974307 or note Shawn Wilson in the check’s memo line.