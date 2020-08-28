Levelland Police arrest man accused of kidnapping child from a birthday party

LEVELLAND, Texas– A man was arrested in Levelland over the weekend after police said he kidnapped a 9-year-old child from a birthday party out in Hockley County.

On Sunday, August 23, Levelland Police were dispatched to a car broken down on the side of the road on East Ellis Street, near the middle school, according to KLVT News.

Officers saw a small child in the vehicle unrestrained, and they began to question Damien Gonzales, 26, on how he was related to the child. When Gonzales was not able to provide the parents’ names or whereabouts to police, he became aggressive and made threats towards officers, according to KLVT.

Police dispatch told officers the child was taken from a birthday party outside the city limits.

Gonzales faces charges of kidnapping with bodily injury, sexual abuse and indecency with a child, according to Hockley County Jail records.

