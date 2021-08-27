Levelland Police confirm woman pedestrian dead after struck by pickup truck in business parking lot

LEVELLAND, Texas– One woman is dead after the Levelland Police Department said she was struck by a pickup truck at a business parking lot in Levelland Wednesday.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., officers received the call of the crash in the 100 block of Pine Street off College Avenue, Levelland PD Captain Duane Rust said.

According to the investigation, a black Dodge pickup driven by a 54-year-old man was traveling southbound before he veered off College Avenue. He then went through a parking lot off Pine Street and wound up in the Energy Fitness business, Rust said.

Gabriela Ortiz, 21, of Levelland, was struck by the pickup while walking up to the business to go in, Rust said.

According to police, the man came across the parking lot, struck Ortiz and then struck two other vehicles before he came to a stop in the east end of the parking lot.

Police said the man was immediately taken to Covenant Levelland by EMS.

Ortiz was first taken to Covenant Levelland by EMS but was later transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Rust said.

Ortiz died of her injuries at UMC hours later, according to police.

The case remained under investigation Friday.