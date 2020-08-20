Levelland Police Department looking for missing person

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Thursday, the Levelland Police Department announced their search for a missing man.

Joshua Lenn Burnett was last heard from and seen on August 14, 2020, according to the Levelland Police Department Facebook page.

Burnett is a 34-year-old male who is said to be 5’11 and has brown hair and brown eyes, the post described.

The post said Burnett has a large tattoo on the left side of his arm.

If anyone has any informatioin on Burnett’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact Levelland Police at 806-894-6164.