LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Police Department announced Friday that officers will make a trip to Uvalde, Texas to support the community affected by the mass shooting at an elementary school that occurred earlier this week.

Officials said on Tuesday, Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 students and 2 two teachers at Uvalde Elementary School.

Levelland PD said, “Praying for safe travels for this team of Levelland Police Officers as they deploy to Uvalde to assist the Uvalde community in their time of need!”

