Levelland Police investigate deadly hit and run

LEVELAND, Texas - Both KLVT radio and the News-Press reported that that a pedestrian accident in Levelland was fatal. (See update below.) The News-Press quoted officials in Levelland as saying the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in the 600 block of Highway 114.

Family identified him as Howard Thomas.

He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland where he was pronounced dead.

The News-Press and KLVT both reported that the vehicle left the scene.

When EverythingLubbock.com called Levelland Police, we were told information was not yet available because officers were on the scene – presumably of a second pedestrian accident that happened Friday morning.

EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates on both pedestrian accidents when possible.

UPDATE: Levelland Police provided a statement on late Friday afternoon:

On the date of 11/01/2018 at approximately 7:30pm, Levelland Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 blk of Tx Hwy 114 in reference to a possible accident involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Officers located 50-year-old, Howard E. Thomas in the South ditch area. Mr. Thomas was seriously injured and unresponsive at that time. He was transported to Levelland Covenant Hospital by Levelland EMS where he died as a result of his injuries.

It was apparent the vehicle that struck Mr. Thomas left the scene of the accident without reporting the incident. Witnesses advised Mr. Thomas and a female were walking west bound in the east bound lane of travel and were difficult to see because of time of night and his dark colored clothing.

The Levelland Police Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety are continuing the investigation and are asking for anyone with possible information or for the person responsible to call the Levelland Police Department @ (806) 894-6164.