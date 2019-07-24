1  of  2
Breaking News
Watch Live: Mueller testimony to Congress KAMC off air Wednesday morning for tower work

Levelland Police investigate threat to Covenant Health

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Levelland Police Patch 720

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Police Department and Covenant Health officials are investigating threatening comments made towards the hospital and EMS staff on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the hospital, they take any comment that implies harm seriously. They said they are assisting police with the investigation in any way they can.

A KLVT News report described the threat as “terroristic.” The report also said the threat was made on Facebook.

It appears, based on KLVT’s report, the threat stemmed from a person being upset with EMS for not transporting them to Lubbock.

The situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar