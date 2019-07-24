Levelland Police investigate threat to Covenant Health

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Police Department and Covenant Health officials are investigating threatening comments made towards the hospital and EMS staff on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the hospital, they take any comment that implies harm seriously. They said they are assisting police with the investigation in any way they can.

A KLVT News report described the threat as “terroristic.” The report also said the threat was made on Facebook.

It appears, based on KLVT’s report, the threat stemmed from a person being upset with EMS for not transporting them to Lubbock.

The situation remains under investigation.