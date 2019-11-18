Breaking News
Lubbock woman arrested for the shooting of a 6-year-old boy

Levelland Police investigating murder/suicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Levelland Police Patch 720

LEVELLAND, Texas– Levelland Police were investigating what they believed was a murder/suicide that left two people dead early Monday morning.

Just after 4:00 a.m., dispatch received a call from an elderly man who stated he had just killed his wife, said Levelland PD Chief Albert Garcia.

Garcia said the elderly man then disconnected the phone call, and police responded to the scene in the 200 block of Sandalwood.

Upon arrival, police noticed the front door was open. When they walked into the home, there was smoke and a smell of gunpowder in the air, said Garcia.

He confirmed that the man had an apparent gunshot wound.

Levelland Police have not yet released other details.

Garcia said both bodies were transported to Lubbock where they will undergo an autopsy Wednesday morning.

The elderly man and woman were 79-years-old.

The case remained under investigation Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar