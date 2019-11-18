Levelland Police investigating murder/suicide

LEVELLAND, Texas– Levelland Police were investigating what they believed was a murder/suicide that left two people dead early Monday morning.

Just after 4:00 a.m., dispatch received a call from an elderly man who stated he had just killed his wife, said Levelland PD Chief Albert Garcia.

Garcia said the elderly man then disconnected the phone call, and police responded to the scene in the 200 block of Sandalwood.

Upon arrival, police noticed the front door was open. When they walked into the home, there was smoke and a smell of gunpowder in the air, said Garcia.

He confirmed that the man had an apparent gunshot wound.

Levelland Police have not yet released other details.

Garcia said both bodies were transported to Lubbock where they will undergo an autopsy Wednesday morning.

The elderly man and woman were 79-years-old.

The case remained under investigation Monday.