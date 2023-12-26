LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Police Department said on Tuesday it was investigating a murder that took place early Saturday morning.

According to Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Houston Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Chief Garcia said officers found a male with stab wounds and was later taken to Covenant Hospital Levelland, where he later died.

Garcia said Eliasar Tienda was arrested at the scene and taken to Hockely County Jail, where he was charged with murder.

The victim’s identity was not made immediately available, according to Chief Garcia.

As of Tuesday morning, Tienda remained at the Hockley County Jail on bonds totaling $1.1 million.