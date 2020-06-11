Levelland Police investigating suspicious death

LEVELLAND, Texas– A death investigation is underway after investigators said they found a decomposing body in Levelland Tuesday evening.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Levelland Police responded to 13th Street and West Avenue after reports of a body being found, said Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia.

The body was found by a family about to take pictures in front of a tree when they saw the body, said police.

Investigators believe they know who the person was, as they found an ID in a wallet on the body, according to police.

However, Garcia said the identification of the person was being withheld until an autopsy can be completed and family members notified.

Police said the investigation was treated as a suspicious death due to where the body was found and the decomposition it was found in.

The case remained under investigation Thursday.