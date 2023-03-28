LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Police Department on Tuesday night asked for the public’s help in finding 20-year-old Vereena Adam, also known as Patrick Blaze Adam.

In a social media post from police, Adam was described as 5’6″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Adam was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to Levelland Police. Police said Adam had not been seen or heard from since March 21, but could be in Lubbock.

Adam may be suicidal, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Levelland Police Detective R. Lopez at 806-894-6164.