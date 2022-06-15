Levelland, Texas — The Levelland Police Department asked for help finding missing 15-year-old Ethan Eric Rendon, who was last seen on Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 p.m.

Police described Rendon as 5’11” tall, weighing about 130 to 145 pounds, with short, brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said a tattoo on the right side of his neck reads “806.”

In a social media post Tuesday, police said Rendon was last seen wearing a black Dallas Cowboys jacket, light colored blue jeans, white Nike Air Force shoes and a “black ball-cap with a green marijuana leaf on the front of it.”

Police told EverythingLubbock.com that Rendon was last seen in Levelland, but could not provide a specific location.

If you’ve seen Rendon, call the Levelland Law Enforcement Communications Center at 806-894-6164.