LEVELLAND, Texas — On Friday, the Levelland Police Department took to Facebook to ask the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since March 2.

In the post, police said Jill Danae Clark, 41, was possibly headed to Gardendale, Texas. She is blonde and drives a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, police ask that they call 806-894-6164.