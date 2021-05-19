Levelland Police seeking public’s help locating missing teen with heart condition

LEVELLAND, Texas– The Levelland Police Department was seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old runaway, according to a statement from police.

Candy Veleta, 14, was last seen May 18 at the United Supermarkets in Levelland, along with her friend A.J. Ramos, police said.

Candy was diagnosed with a heart condition that requires her to take medication daily, and her family told police she had not taken her medication in several days.

Police said Candy is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Candy’s whereabouts can contact the Levelland Police Department at (806) 894-6164.