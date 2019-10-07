Levelland Police warn of phone scam

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Levelland Police Department warned people about a phone scam that used the Levelland PD phone number and requested personal information.

In a statement, Levelland PD said the scammers told people they were about to be arrested, and to provide their personal information to ‘confirm the arrest warrant’ and avoid an arrest. Levelland PD said law enforcement agencies do not contact anyone by phone to advise of pending arrest.

Here’s the full statement by Levelland PD:

Public Notice SCAM – We have received several calls today advising some of our citizens are being contacted by people utilizing the Levelland Police Department phone number and informed they are about to be arrested. In order to keep from being arrested, they are being asked to provide personal information to verify or confirm the arrest warrant.

This is a SCAM… The Levelland Police Department; Hockley County Sheriff’s Department; Texas Department of Public Safety; etc will not contact anyone by phone to advise of pending arrest then ask for personal information.

PLEASE DO NOT PROVIDE ANYONE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION SUCH AS:

Date of Birth

Social Security Number

Banking Information

Secure Passwords