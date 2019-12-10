Levelland receives grant of $2,500 from Keep Texas Beautiful, H-E-B

LEVELLAND, Texas — H-E-B gave $2,500 to Keep Levelland Beautiful as part of the 2019 Green Bag Award.

Levelland is one of 12 communities that received money.

The project aims to decorate railroad bungalows located on Highway 114 in Levelland. It is expected to be complete by July 2020.

Sponsors will commemorate the completion of the Avenue H Bungalow Beautification Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Avenue H and Highway 114. The dedication will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 3:30pm.

“We are thankful for sponsors like H-E-B who support our efforts to clean and beautify communities around Texas,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of KTB. “We cannot wait to see the projects our affiliates are able to complete with help from our Green Bag Grants.”