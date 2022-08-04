(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas.

The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety.

None of the drivers in the other vehicles were injured, the report said.

DPS said that Walker was driving eastbound on SH 302 and another vehicle behind him. A third vehicle was driving westbound with a tow-truck behind it.

Walker swiped the third vehicle, the report said, resulting in a chain reaction a crash involving all four vehicles.