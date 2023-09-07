LUBBOCK, Texas — Alex Gumula, who’s lived in Levelland for the last 19 years, said he’s found red flour beetles throughout his entire home, in his bed and even in his hair.

“Tuesday night, I had about 40 of them crawling on me in bed, so you get up, look for them, squeeze them and kill them, then lay back down thinking you’ve got everything taken care of. Nope. Then they start biting you and stuff.”

Gumula and others said they’ve had exterminators out several times, but because beetles aren’t a standard problem to treat, the spray only lasts about two days.

“What you do is you sweep every day, you go to your house for spray, spray your inside and your outside thinking that will help,” described Gumula. “But, you know, it gives you a little peace of mind thinking, well, maybe this will kill them.”

But it never does, and folks like Gumula say they’d like to see the city do more. In a statement, the City of Levelland said they’ve been working with folks in the Texas A&M Agri-Life Entomology Department, focusing on three facilities that store things like cotton and almond husk in bulk and where these beetles are heavily located. The city says two places have been successful, but for the third, they say in part: “On September 5, 2023, it was determined from the probe trap results that the red flour beetle is still present at the third facility owned by Penny Newman Grain Company. The city is continuing to work with Penny Newman Grain Company and hopes that through voluntary cooperation the mitigation of the infestation can move forward.”

For Gumula, however, this action doesn’t seem like enough.

“Here we are today, they finally said that they are fining them at $2,000 a day,” said Gumula.“Is that going to hurt the funds of that company? They don’t care. My biggest hope right now is waiting for wintertime because I will kill them this year.”

Penny Newman Grain Company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the City of Levelland adds that they’ll continue to monitor the red flour beetle population and follow up on enforcement for those out of compliance.