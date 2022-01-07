Levelland Sailor to be laid to rest in Hawaii Jan. 19

LEVELLAND, Texas– A sailor from Levelland, Fireman 1st Class James Oliver McDonald, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma During the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried January 19 in the National Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii.

The remains of McDonald were accounted for, nearly 80 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor.

McDonald was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked on Dec. 7th, 1941. He was among the 429 crewmen on the ship that died as a result of the attacks.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner system identified McDonald’s remains by using DNA analysis.