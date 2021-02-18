Levelland shooting victim identified as burglary suspect

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office identified a gunshot wound victim, who was also the suspect, in a Hockley County burglary.
On Tuesday, Joshua Dominguez, 39, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the torso after burglarizing a home located in the 6800 block of East Highway 114, according to a Facebook post from the HSCO.
The following is directly from the HSCO Facebook Page:
As we previously released, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a call in the 6800 block of East Hwy. 114 related to a possible shooting incident. On arrival, deputies located an injured male, identified as Joshua Dominguez, 39, who had an apparent gun shot wound to the torso. Dominguez was transported to a Lubbock hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
As deputies and investigators conducted the investigation, it was reported Dominguez entered a residence with a knife and made threats toward the residents. The homeowners stated they were ordered to the ground, Dominguez demanded a gun, and he obtained a handgun before firing multiple shots inside the home. One of the residents retrieved another handgun and fired a single shot, striking Dominguez.
Based on the circumstances, when Dominguez was released from the hospital he placed under arrest for Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony, a felony offense of the 1st Degree, and was transported from the hospital to the Hockley County Detention Center to be booked on the charge. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be possible. Given the nature of the incident, and the fact this is an ongoing investigation, names of the victims have been withheld at this time.