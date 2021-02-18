Levelland shooting victim identified as burglary suspect

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office identified a gunshot wound victim, who was also the suspect, in a Hockley County burglary.

On Tuesday, Joshua Dominguez, 39, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the torso after burglarizing a home located in the 6800 block of East Highway 114, according to a Facebook post from the HSCO.

Related story: Hockley County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found with non-life threatening gunshot wound

The following is directly from the HSCO Facebook Page: