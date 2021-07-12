Levelland superintendent resigns, interim superintendent also announced in letter addressed to staff

LEVELLAND, Texas– The superintendent for Levelland ISD has resigned Monday, according to a letter sent to Levelland ISD staff.

Read the full letter to Levelland ISD staff below:

Dear Levelland ISD Staff.

It is our hope that your summer has been both relaxing and refreshing. Please know that campus and district leaders are already heavily involved in getting things in place for another great school year in 2021-2022. At this time, we want to inform you that Mr. Northern has announced his resignation as Superintendent of Levelland ISD. Mr. Northern and the School Board have entered into an agreement which allows Mr. Northern the ability to pursue other interests while also permitting the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent. The agreement is mutual. While the Board will pursue the hiring of a new superintendent, Mr. Kelly Baggett has accepted the interim position. Many of you already know him as he retired from Levelland ISD as our superintendent. He is very familiar with Levelland ISD and will fill this leadership role until such time when a new superintendent has been hired. We wanted you to have this news from us. Even with change, we are all eagerly looking forward to a fulfilling year for students, staff, parents and the community. Enjoy the rest of your summer! We will see you in August. Rodney Caddell Assistant Superintendent Levelland ISD

Later on Monday, the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees released an official news release in regard to Northern’s resignation.

“I have been blessed to work with wonderful people at Levelland ISD. Our teachers, leadership team, and school board deserve all of the credit for working together as a team for the success of our students. The District is in excellent shape and will continue to accomplish great things in the future,” the release said on behalf of Northern.

Board President Carrie Ellis also recognized Northern for his “ability to empower the District’s staff to achieve higher levels of student performance Districtwide.

Read the full news release from the board below:

LEVELLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT STATEMENT OF TIIE BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND JEFF NORTHERN

Jeff Northern has announced his resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the Levelland Independent School District. An Agreement has been reached which allows Mr. Northern the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent. The Board and Mr. Northern have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.

On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its appreciation to Mr. Northern for his efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Mr. Northern’s tenure as Superintendent.

Mr. Northern thanks the present and past Board of Trustees for providing him with the opportunity to serve in the Levelland Independent School District. A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board, staff and community to its children and their achievement. This District is indeed so committed. Mr. Northern would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during his term as Superintendent.

Northern says that school success has been all about working together as a team. “I have been blessed to work with wonderful people at Levelland ISD. Our teachers, leadership team, and school board deserve all of the credit for working together as a team for the success of our students. The District is in excellent shape and will continue to accomplish great things in the future.”

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Board President Carrie Ellis recognized the superintendent for his ability to empower the District’s staff to achieve higher levels of student performance Districtwide.

Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership and vision. The Board and Mr. Northern wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the District’s success.

The Board extends its best wishes to Mr. Northern in his future endeavors. On its part, the Board will soon begin its search for a new Superintendent as not to disrupt the District’s operations.