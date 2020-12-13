Levelland to host Christmas Cash Classic on December 18-20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

Levelland will host the Christmas Cash Classic December 18-20, 2020 at the Mallet Event Center.

This is the sixth year this event has been held.



All pigs will move in on December 18th.



Ring A will show on Saturday, December 19th and Ring B will show on December 20th along with a Church service at 9 am with Ray Perryman from Short Round Ministries preaching.



Shows will have all breeds and buckles will be awarded to Breed and Reserve Breed Champions.

