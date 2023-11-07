LUBBOCK, Texas – Clovis Horse Sales will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland on November 17 and 18, said the Levelland Chamber of Commerce.

The Clovis Horse Sale Futurity will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with roping and cow horse demonstrations. The next day will start at 9:00 a.m. with 250 horses cosigned. The Levelland Chamber of Commerce said there will be a church service held in the lobby at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

On Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., there will be a Holidays at the Horse Sale Trade Show that will feature 20 vendors. Smokin’ D’s and Jeanna’s Feedbag will be at the event both days to serve lunch and drinks.

The event will be live streamed on the Clovis Horse Sale’s Facebook page. The event will be free and open to the public to attend.