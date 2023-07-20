LEVELLAND, Texas — The Fearless Champions Summer Showcase will be held in Levelland, July 28 and 29 at the Mallet Event Center and Arena, according to a press release from the city.

On July 28, showmanship will begin at 3:00 p.m., the press release said. A mini Hereford show and heifer show will end the day. On July 29, the steer show will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The press release added that cattle will show in the red and black rings both days.

A flyer with additional details about the showcase was obtained by EverythingLubbock.com and can be viewed below:

Courtesy of Levelland Chamber of Commerce

Shows are free for the public, the press release concluded.