Levelland to host Kicker AMA Arenacross on Jan. 15-16

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

LEVELLAND , Texas — The Kicker AMA Arenacross will be held on January 15 and 16 at the Mallet Event Center & Arena in Levelland.

According to a news release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, it’s an off-road motorcycle racing competition that occurs in top arenas across the county and features the nation’s most elite racers.

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased through www.stubwire.com.

Pit Pass Wristbands can only be purchased at the event, beginning when the doors open for the day.

Pit passes are $25 for one day and $35 for the weekend. You do not need to purchase a ticket if you purchase a Pit Pass.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and the races with begin at 7:30 pm both evenings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar