Levelland to host Kicker AMA Arenacross on Jan. 15-16

(Photo provided by the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

LEVELLAND , Texas — The Kicker AMA Arenacross will be held on January 15 and 16 at the Mallet Event Center & Arena in Levelland.

According to a news release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, it’s an off-road motorcycle racing competition that occurs in top arenas across the county and features the nation’s most elite racers.

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased through www.stubwire.com.

Pit Pass Wristbands can only be purchased at the event, beginning when the doors open for the day.

Pit passes are $25 for one day and $35 for the weekend. You do not need to purchase a ticket if you purchase a Pit Pass.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and the races with begin at 7:30 pm both evenings.