LUBBOCK, Texas — The Little Dribblers’ Basketball, Inc. 2024 National Tournament will host its tournament in Levelland April 3-6, 2024.

According to a press release, the 2024 tournament “has the possibility to bring 96 teams from all over the state of Texas.” Additionally, about 2,500 to 3,000 guests will be in the Levelland area.

WIth the large expected attendees, the Levelland Little Dribblers Planning Committee will collaborate with Lubbock Sports utilizing Lubbock lodging facilities.

The release also mentioned the event will generate over $1,270,000 economic impact for Levelland and the South Plains.

The games will be played in Levelland ISD and South Plains College gyms, said the release.

This non-profit organization strives to organize community youth basketball leagues which was established by 4 dads that had a “desire to build a youth basketball program.”

According to the release, the All-star Teams compete in a Regional Tournament and the top 2 teams from each age division will then proceed to the National Tournament.