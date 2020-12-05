Levelland to host the South Plains Showdown, Dec. 11-12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

Levelland will host the South Plains Showdown on December 11 and 12, 2020 at the Mallet Event Center. The clinic will start at 12 pm on December 11th and showmanship will start at 9 am on December 12th. Gilts and barrows will show together, and boar pigs are not allowed. There is a $40 per head entry fee and no pre-entry is required.

For more information please call Kirk Clark at 806-500-6527.

