LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Main Street program was awarded a $50,000 Hometown Grant from T-Mobile, according to a press release.

Levelland is one of 25 new recipients to the Hometown Grant program, marking 200 towns supposed throughout the United States since the start of 2021.

The initiative is part of the carrier’s effort to connect rural areas and empower communities, said the press release.

Levelland said in a press release that it plans to transform an outdoor space in the downtown area as the future Farmer’s Market Park. Which would be a family-friendly space that includes outdoor public Wi-Fi, a community garden, and a stage for performance.

Official design plans are underway and will be shared with the public in the near future, Levelland said in the press release. The goal is to have the park open and ready to go by the summer of 2024.