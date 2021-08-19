Levelland woman dead after rollover in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Hockley County early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., DPS responded to report of the crash on State Highway 114, three miles west of Levelland.

A Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on SH 114 when it drifted right on the westbound shoulder and into the north ditch, DPS said. The vehicle overcorrected left causing the Impala to travel southwest, across the roadway before making a right side-skid before entering the south ditch.

The Impala then rolled left over right and came to a rest in the on its left side facing east, DPS said.

The driver, Sara Rita Rios, 46, of Levelland, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash. DPS said Rios was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.