LUBBOCK, Texas — Kidney recipient hopefuls getting creative with advertising that they’re in need of. Yolanda Morin hoped her car would get the point across for her husband, Enrique, who has been battling stage five kidney failure since 2020.

“My youngest sister seen a vehicle they had a kidney donor needed and had a phone number, so she told me this is a good idea for you to do for Rick [Enrique],” Yolanda said.

Yolanda said she would drive her car all over attending their grandkids’ events, and hoped someone would see it and would be interested.

“Two angels [were] listening to us or knew that we were needing a kidney because I got a call from 2 ladies,” Yolanda said. “They wanted to apply to see if they could match my husband and they wanted to donate a kidney.”

The Morins have two sons and six grandkids, and Yolanda said Enrique wants to be around to see all of them grow up.

“There will be times that I leave him here because he’s not up to go sit and watch them, but he loves being there watching them, I think our grandkids, is what keeps us going,” Yolanda said.

Mike Woody and Daniel Bloodworth are a success story of living kidney donation, all thanks to Bloodworth spotting a sign on the back of Woody’s truck.

“He’s like man I’ve been following behind you, he says I seen the sign and he says out of nowhere I heard just do it, and I’m like that’s God I had been praying for God to just give me a miracle kidney,” Woody said.

Yolanda hopes the sign and God will lead her husband to a match, the same way it did for Bloodworth and Woody.

“I know that God has a plan for us and so we, you know, we pray a lot together and we believe that there’s going to be somebody out there that’s going to donate a kidney,” Yolanda said.

For more information on Enrique’s donation, contact the number listed. For information on organ donation, visit the national kidney registry website.