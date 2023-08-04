LUBBOCK, Texas — A Levelland woman, Samantha Dawn Mathis, pleaded guilty on Thursday to murder of a 2-year-old, according to a statement obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday. She was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2020, Mathis and her boyfriend at the time, Robert Garcia Jr., were indicted on capital murder charges for the death of 2-year-old Elijah Lebario. The boy was admitted to Covenant Levelland Emergency Room by Mathis, with severe bruising all over his body and a critically low internal body temperature of 81 degrees.

Mathis at the time told police a story they did not believe, so they began an investigation. A previous article from EverythingLubbock.com said investigators found that both Mathis and Garcia had assaulted Lebario, leading to his death.

Mathis entered a voluntary plea of guilty to the offense of Injury to a Child. Consequently, she will serve 10 years after completion of her life sentence.

“The sentencing underscores the gravity of these crimes and sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated,” the press release said.

Garcia’s trial is slated for February 18, 2024.