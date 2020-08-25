Levelland woman survives COVID-19 after 16 days in ICU

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Levalland woman survived COVID-19 after spending sixteen days in an intensive care unit. She is currently recovering from the aftereffects of the virus and is urging others to take precaution.

Christina Washington said she got the virus by attending a family funeral. She said a few days later, she attended her grandchild’s birthday party where she unknowingly gave her daughter-in-law the virus.

“I just hate that any of us got it,” said Washington’s daughter-in-law, Amanda Holley. “I hate that she was even exposed to it.”

Washington said she knew she was in bad health after she found herself fighting to breathe. She was taken to a Levalland hospital where she tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately rushed to the ICU at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.

“I remember being on the stretcher going in and as we turned left to go to the elevators, that was kind of the last thing I was very aware of. After that it was very fast-paced,” she said. “I just remember wanting to breathe.”

Washington said the worst part was not being able to be surrounded by family.

“The main thing was being alone, wondering if you’re going to die,” she said. “Everything goes, flies by you real quick, you know? I thought about my grandbabies.”

Washington said she has spent four weeks at home after surviving the virus. She is still required to be on her oxygen machine and is taking all precautions necessary by staying at home. She hopes to be able to see her grandchildren soon.

“I’m just going to live each day as if it’s my last and do what I have to do to keep going,” she said.