Levelland’s South Plains Church in to host Coffey Anderson on Sunday, Oct. 11

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from South Plains Church:

Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice along with the South Plains Church family would like to welcome back Coffey Anderson to South Plains Church for an eventful day of Coffey, Jesus, & Country Music on October 11th.

Coffey Anderson is a favorite of the South Plains Church congregation as well as Levelland and surrounding communities. He has a strong faith in Jesus Christ and has performed praise and worship in many churches across the nation and around the world.

On October 11th South Plains Church will host an outdoor concert with food trucks. The event will be called Coffey, Jesus, & Country Music. The food trucks will begin at 5:00 pm and the outdoor concert is set to start at 6:30 pm and end at approximately 8:30 pm. There is no admission charge for the event, but donations will be received. Please bring your lawn chairs.

Coffey grew up in the small town of Bangs, Texas. His father worked at the local jail and his mother was a junior high English teacher. He attended Howard Payne University and borrowed a guitar from a then girlfriend’s dad. Learning chords in his dorm room and singing would attract his fellow college students to come and listen. Coffey uses music, comedy, and his personality to bring a spirit of joy and excitement to those around him. Coffey, Southern Man album artist, stands 6’5″ (without his hat), has an amazing stage presence as well as a voice that is by far one of the best in country music! Currently, Coffey has over 300,000 iTunes downloads (as an independent artist), over 56,000 You Tube subscribers, 250,000 Facebook likes, over 31,000 Twitter followers, and over 26,000 Instagram followers! Coffey is constantly touring. He’s on stage performing rodeos, fairs, private events, festivals, and faith-based shows. He is also a national commercial actor with the likes of Disney, Taco Bell, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Coffey has performed on Fox and Friends, Glenn Beck’s The Blaze, CMT, BET, TBN, NBC, and countless stages making people laugh with jokes and dance with his golden voice. Since his stint on NBC’s Nashville Star, Coffey typically performs two to three shows per week. From small stadiums to rodeos, coffee houses, weddings, and private events, Coffey has found his niche in a variety of atmospheres across the world. A fan-favorite night in and night out, Coffey appeals to all markets with his down-to-earth charisma, southern charm, and comedic personality.

Anderson is also heavily involved in charity work. Coffey has partnered with great charity organizations including Keegan’s Promise and the Military Warriors Support Foundation based in San Antonio, Texas. The Military Warriors Support Foundation helps raise funds to award mortgage-free homes to wounded war heroes.

Morning celebration with Coffey Anderson will begin on October 11th at 10:30 am. Connect classes for the entire family begin at 9:30 am. Our amazing children’s ministry will be available for children ages 8 weeks through 4th grade during regular service times. The food trucks will begin at 5:00 pm and the concert is set to begin at 6:30 pm.

South Plains Church does ask that you continue to social distance and use hand sanitizer while at this event. The church will not be open for use of the nursery during the event. Please come prepared or have a plan of action.

South Plains Church is located at 1421 E Cactus Drive, Levelland, Texas. For more information on this or any other event at South Plains Church, feel free to contact our offices at 806.894.9674. You may also visit us on the web at www.southplainschurch.com or look us up on Facebook.

(Provided by South Plains Church)

(News release from South Plains Church)